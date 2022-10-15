Mercedes cabby arrested for drink driving after crashing into Zion Road shophouse

The taxi driver sustained minor injuries and was not taken to hospital.

A 49-year-old driver was arrested for suspected drink driving after crashing a Mercedes taxi into a pillar of a shophouse in Zion Road at 1.40am on Saturday.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Residents living upstairs said they were startled by the crash from below and saw that the airbag in the vehicle had inflated, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The residents expressed relief that levels two and three of the shophouses where they are living were unaffected.

Shops too were unaffected by the accident and were open for business as usual while repair work to support the building structure was ongoing.

In the first half of this year, the number of arrests from drink driving rose to 793, up from 741 arrests in the same period last year. But drink driving accidents dipped by 9 per cent, from 78 to 71 in the same time period.