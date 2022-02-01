 Mercedes driver taken to hospital after high-speed accident on PIE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Mercedes driver taken to hospital after high-speed accident on PIE

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE
Rosalind Ang
Feb 01, 2022 01:51 pm

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital after a car crash on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) in the early hours of Monday (Jan 31).

The accident happened on the PIE towards Changi Airport before Thomson Road, said the police in a statement.

Footage of the accident can be seen in a YouTube video clip posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook channel.

It shows a white Mercedes travelling at high speed and attempting to negotiate a bend on the expressway.

The driver of the car appears to lose control of the vehicle coming out of the bend, and the car starts to fishtail – with the rear of the car swaying from side to side. 

It then crashes into the road divider, flips upside down and starts spinning in mid-air before crash landing.

The video was posted at 1.30am on Monday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 1.04am, and investigations are ongoing.

Accident involving a car along the Pan-Island Expressway

ACCIDENTSPAN ISLAND EXPRESSWAY (PIE)