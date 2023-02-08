Mercedes owner refuses to shift car for rubbish truck after driver showed him ' no respect'

A Mercedes owner and a truck driver got into a heated dispute last Saturday (Feb 4) when the latter wanted the car parked along the road moved.

The altercation, which took place at Park Villas Rise – a private residential estate in Kovan – occurred after the truck driver requested for the man to move his car as it was parked some distance away from the curb.

It is understood that the truck driver, who was driving a rubbish disposal vehicle, wanted to avoid scratching the car while passing through the narrow road.

According to a resident in the area, surnamed Liu, the truck driver was knocking on doors along the road around 8am to get the car shifted.

Speaking to Shin Min News Daily, the 50-year-old said: “I didn’t know who the car owner was, so he left and continued to knock on other people’s doors.”

Liu added that not long after, he heard a commotion outside.

He observed that the Mercedes owner was refusing to move his car as the truck driver “did not show him respect”.

Liu, however, said he did not recognise the car owner – who was in his 40s or 50s – as a resident in the area, and might have been someone visiting his neighbour.

The shouting match between the two prompted residents to contact the police, who took an hour before convincing the Mercedes owner to shift his vehicle.