MFA advises Singaporeans to postpone trips to Russia, Ukraine due to unstable security situation

The ministry has urged Singaporeans to remain vigilant and monitor local news closely.PHOTO: REUTERS
Yong Li Xuan
Jun 26, 2023 01:17 am

Singaporeans are advised to postpone all non-essential travel to Russia, given the unstable security situation in its southern region, which could spread to other parts of the country.

With the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Singaporeans are also advised to put off all travel plans to Ukraine, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Sunday.

The MFA also advised all Singaporeans in Russia to avoid inter-state trips within the country for now.

In recent months, there have been incidents of shellings in the Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, drone attacks in the Russian capital Moscow, and a bombing in Russia’s second-largest city St Petersburg.

The ministry urged Singaporeans to remain vigilant and monitor local news closely.

It added that they should take the necessary precautions for their personal safety and register with the MFA immediately at eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they have not yet done so.

Singaporeans in Russia who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Moscow on 7-499-241-37-02 during office hours or call its 24-hour emergency hotline on 7-906-009-00-69.

They can also contact the MFA duty office through its 24-hour telephone hotline: 6379-8800/8855.

 

