 Migrant worker hit by lorry while crossing PIE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Migrant worker hit by lorry while crossing PIE

Migrant worker hit by lorry while crossing PIE
Footage shared on Facebook shows the worker making a dash from the side of the expressway towards the construction site in the centre lane.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SGRV ADMIN/FACEBOOK
Christie Chiu
Jul 10, 2023 02:07 pm

A 39-year-old migrant worker was taken to hospital on July 2 after a lorry hit him on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) while he was involved in road works.

Footage shared by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook on the same day shows the worker making a dash from the side of the expressway towards a construction site in the centre lane, where a group of migrant workers are seen working. However, a lorry collides into him.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted at around 11.35pm on that day to the accident along the PIE towards Changi, near the Eng Neo Avenue exit.

The police added that the migrant worker was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

The worker is in hospital in stable condition.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for more information.

NUS law professor Hans Tjio (right) called the late Professor Tan Yock Lin (left) a "legal giant".
Singapore

Senior NUS law professor killed in road accident

Related Stories

Man dies in accident along Upper Thomson Road; lorry driver arrested for careless driving

Cyclist taken to hospital after collision involving a car in Bedok

2 buses collide in New York, injuring at least 18 people

2jul2023 2329hrs pie foreign worker involved in road works on lane 3 of the expressway get hit by lorry Louis Ng Kok Kwang Singapore Ministry of Manpower Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving gws 🙏🙏🙏

Posted by SGRV ADMIN on Saturday, July 8, 2023

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICPIEpolice