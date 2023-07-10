Migrant worker rescues mother and child stranded in canal after car accident in Bukit Timah

The migrant worker immediately jumped into the canal and carried the boy, passing him on to his colleagues outside the canal.

A woman and her son were taken to hospital on Sunday after their vehicle landed in a canal in Bukit Timah following a collision with another vehicle.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident near the junction of Queen’s Road and Lutheran Road at 12.20pm.

A family member of the mother, 42, and son, 12, told Shin Min Daily News that the woman was driving a blue sport utility vehicle (SUV) along Queen’s Road while a black sedan was travelling on Lutheran Road before both vehicles collided at the junction.

The family member claimed that the blue SUV spun several times due to the impact of the collision before crashing through the railings and falling into the canal.

A 35-year-old migrant worker, who was taking his lunch break nearby with his colleagues, heard the loud crash and went to see what had happened.

“I saw a car parked on the side of the road and looked farther ahead to find another car in a canal. After the woman and boy got out of the car, the woman anxiously asked the boy if he was injured, but the boy was terrified and speechless. He just stood there blankly,” he told Shin Min.

They also lowered a ladder for the woman to climb out of the canal.

Both mother and son were conscious when taken to National University Hospital, said SCDF.

A 60-year-old female driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.