Minibus carrying schoolkids crashes into 3 vehicles along Rangoon Road

A 70-year-old bus driver was taken to hospital after the minibus he was driving crashed into a car, a van and a lorry along Rangoon Road on Wednesday afternoon (July 26).

Stomper Kelvin alerted Stomp to the incident and shared cyclist and Singapore Spokes founder Mr Brian Drayton witnessed the entire incident.

In a Facebook post, Mr Drayton said he was almost run over by the minibus that was transporting 13 primary school kids.

He said the bus careened over a grass embankment before hitting a tree and other vehicles before coming to a stop.

“I could see the kids bouncing out of their seats and saw no driver," he said.

Mr Drayton and another passerby helped to get the children out of the minibus by opening the rear emergency exit before calling emergency services.

"A couple of times in the bizarre situation, I looked for the driver and assumed the old man being attended to in the middle of the street was the driver since it looked like he fell out of the bus," he said.

He added that the man was about 100 yards (91m) away from where the bus went 'out of control'.

Mr Drayton said the parents of the children who were on the bus may contact him via Facebook Messenger.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident along 206 Rangoon Road at about 3.45pm.

Speaking to Chinese-language media outlet Shin Min Daily News, a durian shop worker who wanted to be known only as Ms Ang, 57, said she rushed to the scene after hearing bangs and shouts.

“Once we saw the accident, we immediately started rescuing people, and took the children into the shop so that they could rest and recover,” she said.

The police said investigations are ongoing.