Minimart boss catches staff stealing from cash register, shames them on social media

After discovering that two of his employees had been stealing from the cash register, an owner of an Ang Mo Kio minimart took to social media to reveal the culprits’ identity.

Two separate posts on Angel Supermart's Facebook page on May 28 revealed the identity of the two female employees, who were arrested for allegedly taking money from the cash register.

Their employer, Daniel Tan, discovered the alleged offences while conducting a routine check of the shop’s CCTV footage.

The branch of the minimart chain is located at Block 631, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Tan shared that the first person arrested, a 53-year-old part-time cashier, had collected about $80 from the customer without scanning the items purchased.

He later discovered that another cashier, a 46-year-old senior employee, was "guilty of the same offence".

Tan said the 46-year-old, when confronted with the footage, admitted to stealing from the register every day for the past month.

She had been employed since 2017 and worked six days a week.

"I don't know when she started stealing, but in the worst-case scenario, maybe $100,000 to $150,000 was stolen," Tan said.

In the company's Facebook post, Tan said the staff member was "close to many of us", stating: "We celebrated birthdays, weddings, funerals and so many other occasions. We are sad it has come to this."

He shared in another post: "The minimart has been making losses for some time, and we can’t sustain if such misappropriation of the company funds continue."

He said that customers should alert the management if the cashier does not offer a receipt, or if an item is not scanned, adding that those who do so would be rewarded.

Many commenters, although empathising with Tan, felt that the victims should not have been shamed on social media.

But Tan countered in the comments section that “employees are made aware of the consequences of stealing”, and if caught doing so, a police report would be made.

He added that his policy on the matter was “very clear"

"If you steal from me, I will report (you), even if you are my mother."