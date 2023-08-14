Mobile phone shop boss allegedly misused customers’ details for prepaid SIM cards

A mobile phone shop retailer and her employee will be charged in court on Monday for their suspected involvement in fraudulent registrations of prepaid SIM cards, the police said on Sunday.

The retailer, a 46-year-old woman, and her employee, 41, had allegedly misused the personal particulars of their customers to register more than 20 prepaid SIM cards between September 2021 and January 2022.

They are believed to have used the terminal device and apps to register additional prepaid SIM cards with details from identification documents that customers handed over for registration of prepaid SIM cards.

For conspiring to cheat telecommunication companies into registering the SIM cards, an offender could be jailed for up to three years, and/or fined.

For unauthorised modification of computer materials, an offender could be jailed for up to three years and/or fined up to $10,000.