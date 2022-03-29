Monkey sneaks into kitchen and steals eggs at Upper Thomson home

A woman got an ape-solute shock when she entered her kitchen and found a monkey on the floor licking broken eggs from its paws.

Stomper Irene told Stomp she was at home on Wednesday afternoon (March 24) at Seraya Crescent in Upper Thomson when she heard noise from the kitchen.

"I thought my brother was in the kitchen at first," she said.

"Then I heard an egg-cracking sound (and) saw the monkey when I walked (in)."

In the footage she shared, the monkey runs off after she shouts at it, leaving behind eggshells on the kitchen counter and yolk running off the side and on the floor.

She also shared clips of a troop of monkeys in her neighbourhood.

"They always come about twice a week to disturb the neighbours," she said.

"They seem to know their days, usually coming between Wednesday and Sunday in the late afternoon, between 4pm and 5pm."

Well, at least there’s some gibbon-take from them.

On a more serious note, here's how to keep long-tailed macaques out of your home, according to the National Parks Board website.