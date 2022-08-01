Monkeypox patients in stable condition to be transferred to dedicated isolation facility: MOH

Those deemed stable will be sent to the isolation facility with round the clock telemedicine support.

All clinically stable monkeypox cases are being transferred to a dedicated isolation facility.

The quarantine period for close contacts will be cut to 14 days, followed by seven days of monitoring for symptoms via phone calls - down from up to 21 days of quarantine previously.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Monday (Aug 1): "These updated public health measures are in line with the latest local and international data, including that from the World Health Organisation (WHO)."

Public hospitals will assess whether the monkeypox cases are clinically stable.

These cases will recover in the monkeypox isolation facility until they are non-infectious and fit for discharge, said MOH.

The MOH statement did not say where the dedicated isolation facility is located.

Monkeypox, MOH said, is typically a mild and self-limiting illness where the majority of patients recover within two to four weeks without requiring hospitalisation.

"Those particularly vulnerable to complications are young children, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals," it added.

Previously, all confirmed cases of monkeypox were isolated in hospitals until they became non-infectious.

But MOH said on Friday (July 29) that eight cases were sent to an isolation facility instead, as part of a pilot for monkeypox cases to recover in the community.

These cases are all currently in stable condition with mild symptoms,.

Meanwhile, cases assessed by the public hospitals to be at higher risk of complications will continue to be managed in hospitals. "This allows hospitals to preserve their capacity for cases with more severe symptoms or complications."

As for the shortening of the quarantine period, MOH said monkeypox transmission requires close physical or prolonged contact, including face to face and skin to skin contact such as sexual contact, so "the risk to the general public remains low".

"Evidence also points to a mean incubation period of approximately eight to nine days with most close contacts developing symptoms by Day 14 from their last exposure to a confirmed case."

MOH said those who are unable to complete their quarantine at home will be transferred to a government quarantine facility.

"MOH will continue to monitor the monkeypox situation closely and calibrate our preparedness and response measures as needed.

"Members of the public are encouraged to exercise personal responsibility by monitoring their personal health, maintaining good hygiene, and avoiding high-risk sexual activity, such as having multiple sex partners or casual sex, especially during travel.

"They should also avoid close contact with individuals known or suspected to be ill with monkeypox infection."