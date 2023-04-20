Monkeys disturbance in Bukit Timah: Enrichment centre worried about kids' safety

Beauty World or Monkey World?

An enrichment centre for pre-schoolers is worried for the safety of children after monkeys started "creating a disturbance" in the Bukit Timah area.

The enrichment centre, Apple Pie Language, is at Chun Tin Road near Beauty World MRT station on the Downtown line.

Apple Pie Language told Stomp: "​​​Recently, there have been monkeys creating a disturbance in the area. This has been going on for three weeks.

"We have children visiting the centre on Fridays and Saturdays and we are worried about their safety.

"Things have escalated really badly as the monkeys started munching on our telephone and Internet wires. Moreover, they pooped and peed all over."

Apple Pie Language shared videos of two monkeys hanging around a sheltered walkway outside Beauty World MRT station and another gnawing on a cable near a cable box on a pillar, along with photos of a monkey on the balcony of the enrichment centre.

The monkeys are likely long-tailed Macaques from the nearby Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

On its website, the National Parks Board (NParks) has listed a few dos and don'ts when dealing with monkeys.