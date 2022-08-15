Mookata restaurant stove catches fire at Golden Mile Complex
A mookata restaurant at Golden Mile Complex received some attention on Sunday (Aug 14) when a small fire broke out at one of their tables.
In a TikTok video taken by gavinkwok77, the fire can be seen emanating from a portable stove on one of the tables of New Udon Mookata Thai Food.
It continues to flare up as restaurant staff and other diners stand by and watch.
According to 8World News, restaurant staff said the fire was caused by a diner who didn’t know how to use the stove correctly.
The fire was extinguished later on, but no details were given on the damage it caused.
Reportedly, SCDF's assistance was not required.
