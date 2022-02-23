More than 5kg of cannabis seized, 3 Singaporean men arrested during CNB operation

One of the packets of cannabis seized from a residential unit in the vicinity of Fernvale Link in a CNB operation conducted on Feb 21, 2022.

A total of about 5,268g of cannabis and 11g of ‘Ice’ were seized during an anti-drug operation conducted by CNB officers on Feb 21, 2022.

Three Singaporean men were arrested for suspected drug-related offences on Monday (Feb 21) after the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) found in their possession more than 5kg of cannabis.

A total of 5,268g of cannabis and 11g of Ice - or ketamine - with a combined estimated street value of $160,000 were seized during the sting, CNB said in a statement on Wednesday.

The amount of cannabis seized is enough to feed the addiction of about 750 abusers for a week, CNB added.

On Monday evening , CNB officers arrested a 60-year-old man near Fernvale Link in Sengkang and recovered 93g of cannabis from him.

The man was later escorted to a vehicle parked nearby, where officers found another 42g of cannabis and 11g of Ice.

The officers also raided a residential unit nearby and nabbed two men, aged 25 and 62, and seized multiple packets containing 5,132g of cannabis from the premises.

The 25-year-old man was taken to his resident unit near Whampoa Drive, where officers found 0.5g of cannabis, said CNB, adding that investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested suspects are under way.

On Jan 20, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers arrested a woman, 24, after they foiled an attempt to smuggle about 7g of cannabis and cannabis products in a parcel.

On Dec 20, ICA also seized more than 3kg of cannabis found hidden in a Malaysia-registered lorry carrying a cargo of hardwood and air-conditioning parts at Tuas Checkpoint.

The lorry driver, a 24-year-old Malaysian man, was arrested and handed over to CNB for further investigations.

CNB said it is an offence for anyone to handle or deal in controlled drugs. Those found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.