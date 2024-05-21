 More than $5m worth of vapes and parts seized from warehouse, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
More than $5m worth of vapes and parts seized from warehouse

This is the second largest e-vaporiser seizure by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), following one in March. PHOTO: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY AND IMMIGRATION & CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY
Over 400,000 e-vaporisers and components were found during the raid on a warehouse at the Woodlands Industrial Park. PHOTOS: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY AND IMMIGRATION & CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY
May 21, 2024 03:19 pm

E-vaporisers and parts worth more than $5 million were seized in a raid on April 24, during which two Thai nationals were arrested.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA), in a joint statement on May 21, said ICA officers found more than 400,000 e-vaporisers and parts in a warehouse in Woodlands Industrial Park.

HSA was later alerted to the find, which is its second largest e-vaporiser seizure, so far. In March, HSA seized more than $6 million e-vaporisers and components, the statement added.

The two Thai nationals were charged on April 26 for offences linked to staying in Singapore unlawfully without a valid pass. Both men – aged 22 and 30 – are assisting in investigations.

HSA said it is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components.

Anyone found guilty of doing so can be fined up to $10,000, or jailed for up to six months or both for the first offence, and fined up to $20,000 or jailed for up to 12 months or both for subsequent offences.

ICA said it takes a serious view of attempts to overstay in Singapore. Anyone caught overstaying for less than 90 days can be fined up to $4,000 or jailed up to six months or both. Offenders are also deported and barred from re-entering Singapore after sentencing and/or payment of fines.

Members of the public who have any information on activities involving the distribution of e-vaporisers can contact the HSA Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 or 6684-2037.

