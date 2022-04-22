More Covid-19 vaccination centres to stop operations

The centre at Bishan Community Club will cease operations after May 31, 2022.

More Covid-19 vaccination centres will cease operations from end-May, as the number of Covid-19 doses administered has decreased steadily in recent weeks, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (April 22).

Twenty centres will stop in end-May and another six in end-June. One centre - at Marine Parade Community Club - will stop in end-April. There are currently 29 vaccination centres across Singapore, according to MOH's website.

MOH said it will consolidate its resources into several joint testing and vaccination centres and will give more details later.

Over 92 per cent of Singapore's total population have completed their primary vaccination series and 73 per cent have received their booster doses as at April 21.

The centres at these community clubs offer the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine and are ceasing operations on May 31: Bishan, Buona Vista, Hong Kah North, Radin Mas, Tampines East, Tanjong Pagar, Woodlands and Yew Tee.

They will administer the last Moderna/Spikevax dose 1 on May 2.

Meanwhile, the centres at Arena@Our Tampines Hub and 13 community clubs and community centres offer the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine and are likewise ending operations on May 31. The 13 community clubs and community centres are: Bishan, Clementi, Chua Chu Kang, Jalan Besar, Nanyang, Nee Soon East, Pasir Ris Elias, Sengkang, Tanjong Pagar, Teck Ghee, The Serangoon, Toa Payoh West and Woodlands Galaxy.

These 14 centres will administer the last Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty dose 1 on May 10.

Bishan Community Club and Tanjong Pagar Community Club are dual-vaccine centres.

The second dose and booster doses will continue to be administered at all the centres above until May 31.

Meanwhile, two other vaccination centres - Canberra Community Club and Punggol 21 Community Club - offer the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine and will cease operations on June 30. They will administer the last dose 1 on June 2.

In addition, the following centres at these community centres and community clubs offer the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine and will also end operations on June 30: Bedok, Canberra, which is a dual-vaccine centre, Hougang, Queenstown and Senja-Cashew.

These centres will administer the last dose 1 on June 9.

The second dose and booster doses will continue to be administered at the six centres until June 30.

Meanwhile, the vaccination centres at the former Hong Kah Secondary School and Raffles City Convention Centre will remain in operation.

"We will continue to ensure the availability of Covid-19 vaccinations by consolidating our resources into several joint testing and vaccination centres. We will share more details in due course," said MOH.

It urged individuals who are eligible for vaccinations or boosters to take full advantage of the capacity and good geographical spread of vaccination centres while they are still in operation. Go to https://www.vaccine.gov.sg/locations-vcs for more details.