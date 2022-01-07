More than half of primary school pupils have signed up for Covid-19 vaccination: Chan Chun Sing

Parents and their children at the paediatric vaccination centre in Yusof Ishak Secondary School on Jan 7, 2022.

More than half of Singapore's primary school pupils have signed up to get vaccinated, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Friday (Jan 7) at a paediatric vaccination centre in Yusof Ishak Secondary School.

Around 42,000, out of about 220,000 pupils, have already taken their first shot; and more than 70 per cent of Primary 4 to Primary 6 pupils and one-third of Primary 1 to Primary 3 children have signed up in the last few days.

About 70 pupils arrived at the centre on Friday, ahead of its official opening next Tuesday, to get inoculated as part of a trial run there.

It is currently the only vaccination centre dedicated to children and can vaccinate about 600 children a day once operations go into full swing.

Along with the 14 other paediatric centres islandwide that operate alongside adult vaccination centres, it will help reach a total of 11,000 children daily.

Ms Nurul Fairuz, 33, was among the parents who took their children for their first dose of the vaccine.

Her son, eight-year-old Khaizuran Khairuddin, said he was nervous while waiting for his turn, but was relieved to feel only a bit of pain while getting injected.

Ms Nurul said the 15-minute process took a shorter time than expected. Though it was a pleasant experience overall, she said she hoped the centre would consider allocating only one child to each booth as she was concerned that some children might be influenced by the fear of others getting the injection.

"Since there are two kids getting their shots in the same booth, if one of them is scared and starts shouting, the other child might get scared too," the mother of three said.

Speaking to the media at the centre, Mr Chan was hopeful about the vaccination take-up rate.

"We hope that the parents, having got more information, will sign up their medically eligible children as soon as possible," he said.

"Chinese New Year is coming, so I'm quite sure there will be quite a lot of intermingling during that period, and we want to keep our children safe. And we also want our children to play a part in keeping their families safe."

The dedicated centre in Sumang Walk is manned by staff from the Health Promotion Board, and there are ushers at barriers on the school grounds to ensure those going for their vaccination do not mingle with the secondary school's students.

Ms Agnes Ng , a nurse at the centre, said the difference between dealing with adult and child vaccinations is the time needed to prepare the child for the injection.

"Kids need more time. So when we explain the procedure, we actually go through the steps and mimic the actions before doing them so that they have a better understanding and cooperate," she said.

The children are encouraged to bring along their favourite toy to comfort them, and cartoons are shown on televisions in the observation area to keep them entertained.

From Jan 11, the centre will be open from 10am to 5pm Tuesdays to Saturdays.