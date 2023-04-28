More streamlined process to buying HDB flats from May 9

The move will give buyers a clearer picture of their purchase costs and financing options.

From May 9, potential buyers of Housing Board flats just need to make a single application to get a letter informing them if they are eligible to buy a new or resale flat, how much in Central Provident Fund (CPF) housing grants they can use and how much HDB housing loan they qualify for.

They will get these three pieces of information in the new HDB Flat Eligibility letter as HDB moves to streamline the flat-buying process and give buyers a clearer picture of their purchase costs and financing options.

The three aspects are currently assessed separately at different stages of the home purchase process.

For new flats, buyers will need this letter for their application during an HDB sales launch or open booking of flats. Those buying resale flats need the letter to get an option to purchase from the seller, as well as when they submit a resale application to HDB.

Buyers find out if they are eligible to buy new or resale flats when they make an application. Those buying new flats will confirm the quantum of housing grants they are eligible for only when they book their flat.

The current process may lead to “some uncertainty among flat buyers on their housing budget”, HDB said on Friday.

Currently, their eligibility for flat purchase and housing grants is not confirmed at the point that they apply for a new flat or secure the purchase of a resale flat. And buyers need to provide relevant supporting documents such as payslips and CPF statements repeatedly to HDB for verification at various stages of assessment.

Integrating the eligibility assessments for HDB flat purchases, housing grants and HDB housing loans into a single application “will bring about more certainty and convenience to buyers”, said HDB.

“With greater clarity upfront on their housing budget and financing options, flat buyers will also be able to make more informed and prudent decisions in their home purchase,” it added.

Applying for the HDB Flat Eligibility letter, which will replace the current HDB Loan Eligibility letter, is a two-step process.

Under the first step, applicants can find out if they are eligible to buy a flat, as well as the loan and grants they qualify for, immediately after logging into the HDB Flat Portal using Singpass and declaring information such as their household income and ownership of private property.

In the second step, all applicants and occupiers, within the next 30 days, must furnish their personal particulars and upload supporting documents as required.

The letter will be issued within 21 working days of HDB receiving the completed application, and is valid for six months.

As part of the transition to this new process, those participating in the May 2023 Build-to-Order sales launch will need to complete only the first step of flat eligibility letter application before submitting their new flat application. They will need to obtain a valid letter when they book their flat.

For sales launches from August 2023, applicants will need a valid flat eligibility letter before submitting their application for a flat.

The HDB Resale Portal will be integrated into the HDB Flat Portal from May 9.

Other improvements include allowing buyers to apply for home loans from financial institutions through the portal, while new flat buyers will be guided through each stage of the flat-buying journey with personalised information and customised financial and payment plans.

More information on the changes can be found at the HDB website.