More thundery showers in Singapore in first fortnight of November

The total rainfall for the first half of November is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

SINGAPORE - The wet weather is here to stay for the next fortnight, said the weatherman on Monday (Nov 1).

During this period, thundery afternoon showers are forecast on most days, with showers extending into the evening on a few days.

Due to the large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region, widespread moderate-to-heavy thundery showers are expected on some days as well.

This may be coupled with thundery showers and gusty winds on a few mornings.

On most days over the fortnight, daily temperatures will lie between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.

Despite the showers on most days, the daily maximum temperature could still hit 34 deg C on some days.

Wetter days over the fortnight are expected to bring slightly cooler temperatures, with daily maximum temperatures below 32 deg C and minimum temperatures below 23 deg C.

The wet weather forecast for November follows an October that saw short-duration thundery showers over a few parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon on most days.

The second half of October was wetter than the first, with more rain days.

Despite the showers, October was a warm month, with the daily maximum temperatures exceeding 34 deg C on 17 days.

At the Changi climate station, the mean monthly temperature recorded in October was 28.5 deg C, which is 0.6 deg C higher than the long-term mean of 27.9 deg C for the month.

Most parts of the island received slightly below-average rainfall during the month.