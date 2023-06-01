More warm nights and wet mornings expected for start of June

The daily maximum temperature is expected to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days in June.

Expect more warm, clammy nights and wet mornings in the next two weeks, the weatherman said on Thursday.

Warm nights typically occur when winds blow from the south-east or south and bring warm, humid air from the sea, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

MSS said nights in the first half of June are expected to be warm and humid, and temperatures may stay above 29 deg C on some nights, particularly over the southern and eastern coastal areas of the island.

The daily maximum temperature is expected to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, and may be about 35 deg C on a few days with less cloud cover, it added.

Additionally, there may be widespread thundery showers and gusty winds between pre-dawn and morning on a few days, and short and localised thundery showers over parts of the island on some afternoons during this period, said MSS.

The total rainfall for the fortnight is likely to be near average over most parts of the island.

MSS also said that in May, there were nine days when temperatures of 35 deg C or more were registered, and maximum temperatures were above 34 deg C on most days.

On May 13, several locations recorded temperatures exceeding 36 deg C, with the highest temperature of 37 deg C recorded in Ang Mo Kio. It tied with the record for the highest daily maximum temperature in Singapore – in Tengah on April 17, 1983 – since temperature records started in 1929.

Warm night-time temperatures were also experienced in the second half of May, when temperatures stayed above 29 deg C on some nights.