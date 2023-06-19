 Mother allegedly tells son not to apologise after accident at sushi restaurant, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Mother allegedly tells son not to apologise after accident at sushi restaurant

Jun 19, 2023 09:01 pm

One family’s lunch at Ichiban Boshi on Sunday (June 18) left a sour taste in their mouths after a confrontation with another family at a neighbouring table.

Facebook user Bob Chan posted about his experience at the sushi restaurant at IMM on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page. 

Chan wrote in his post that a young boy at the table next to him knocked over an advertising stand, which hit Chan’s mother.

“When I went to advise the mother to look after the son, instead of apologising, the mother rudely and arrogantly said ‘Look after yourselves first’. 

“The mom continued in a loud tone telling her son to ‘not apologise’ and don’t be worried of being bullied. When we left and my mom gently reminded her of her kid's behaviour, the mom shouted and said we were harassing her. 

“Is this the type of parenting and behaviour we want to impart to the next generation?” 

Netizens chided the mother for her words, especially in front of her own child. 
 

However, one comment pointed out that kids will be kids, and that it was too small a matter to complain about in the first place. 

