Motorcycle COE premiums hit all-time high of $11,751

Motorcycle COE premiums ended up with a hike of 1.4 per cent, while all other COE prices dipped.

Motorcycle certificate of entitlement (COE) prices hit a new record for the second tender in a row on Wednesday even as the premiums slipped for all other categories.

Motorcycle COE premiums, which hit a record high of $11,589 at the last round, ended at $11,751, a hike of 1.4 per cent.

In the category for cars with up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as fully electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power, premiums went down from $84,000 to $80,501 - a decrease of 4.2 per cent.

For larger and more powerful cars and EVs, the COE price ended at $95,856, which is 11.3 per cent below the $108,051 posted in the last tender exercise.

The COE price for commercial vehicles dipped to $65,991 from $67,001, marking a decrease of 1.5 per cent.

Open category COEs, which can be used to register all types of vehicles except motorcycles, are priced at $105,001, 2.1 per cent below the previous price of $107,201.