Motorcycle COE premiums hit all-time high of $11,751
Motorcycle COE premiums ended up with a hike of 1.4 per cent, while all other COE prices dipped. PHOTO: ST FILE
Oct 05, 2022 04:23 pm

Motorcycle certificate of entitlement (COE) prices hit a new record for the second tender in a row on Wednesday even as the premiums slipped for all other categories.

Motorcycle COE premiums, which hit a record high of $11,589 at the last round, ended at $11,751, a hike of 1.4 per cent.

In the category for cars with up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as fully electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power, premiums went down from $84,000 to $80,501 - a decrease of 4.2 per cent.

For larger and more powerful cars and EVs, the COE price ended at $95,856, which is 11.3 per cent below the $108,051 posted in the last tender exercise.

The COE price for commercial vehicles dipped to $65,991 from $67,001, marking a decrease of 1.5 per cent.

Open category COEs, which can be used to register all types of vehicles except motorcycles, are priced at $105,001, 2.1 per cent below the previous price of $107,201.

COE for car categories down; motorcycle prices hit $11,589

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1,600cc & below) 80,501 84,000
B - Car (above 1,600cc) 95,856 108,051
C - Goods vehicle & bus 65,991 67,001
D - Motorcycle 11,751 11,589
E - Open 105,001 107,201
