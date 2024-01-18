Motorcyclist, 27, dies in accident on BKE

The accident on Jan 17 morning involved a car and two motorcycles.

A 27-year-old man died in an accident on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on the morning of Jan 17.

In response to queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident, involving a car and two motorcycles – on the BKE towards the Pan-Island Expressway, after the Dairy Farm exit – at around 8.10am.

Both motorcyclists were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital – the 29-year-old man was conscious, while the 27-year-old man was unconscious en route.

The 27-year-old man later died in hospital.

A video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group shows a red car being rear-ended by a motorcyclist after the car brakes.

The motorcyclist is then seen skidding and falling on the road with his motorcycle overturned, and is apparently hit by another motorcyclist coming from behind.

The second motorcyclist is later seen on the ground, with multiple parts of his bike scattered on the expressway.

Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily reported an eyewitness as saying he was stuck in a traffic jam for an hour on the stretch of the expressway where the accident happened.

In a photo provided by the eyewitness, a red car is parked on the second left-most lane of the expressway, with a motorcycle parked right behind it. A trail of reddish liquid can be seen on the road to the left of the vehicles.

Police investigations are ongoing.