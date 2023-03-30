Motorcyclist arrested for possessing weapon, traffic offences in Geylang

Traffic police officers detained and arrested the suspect for possession of an offensive weapon and traffic-related offences.

A motorcyclist sped off after refusing to comply with Traffic Police officers’ request to stop for vehicular checks at about 11.55pm on Wednesday.

After the 22-year-old man collided with a traffic light, he fled on foot along Lorong 22 Geylang, the police said on Thursday.

Traffic Police officers detained the suspect in Lorong 24 Geylang and arrested him for possession of an offensive weapon and traffic-related offences.

He was also taken to hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

A video posted to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante showed a man flung against a traffic light as his motorbike skidded to a stop in the road. He quickly picks himself up and runs off as two policemen on motorbikes pull up.

An eyewitness told Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News that he saw the motorcyclist travelling at high speed and the police giving chase.

The biker then abandoned his vehicle, ran away and tried to hide, but was unable to evade arrest, the witness added.