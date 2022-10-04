 Motorcyclist dies after alleged hit-and-run accident on BKE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Motorcyclist dies after alleged hit-and-run accident on BKE

Oct 04, 2022 07:21 pm

A motorcyclist died on Monday (Oct 3) after being involved in an alleged hit-and-run incident while travelling on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle at 12.16am on the BKE towards Woodlands, after the Bukit Panjang exit.

An SCDF spokesman said an individual – believed to be the rider, 25, – was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver of the car is reportedly still at large.

Investigations are ongoing. 

 

