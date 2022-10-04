Motorcyclist dies after alleged hit-and-run accident on BKE
A motorcyclist died on Monday (Oct 3) after being involved in an alleged hit-and-run incident while travelling on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).
The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle at 12.16am on the BKE towards Woodlands, after the Bukit Panjang exit.
An SCDF spokesman said an individual – believed to be the rider, 25, – was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
The driver of the car is reportedly still at large.
Investigations are ongoing.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now