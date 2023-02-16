Motorcyclist injured after accident with SBS Transit bus

The accident occurred at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 and Avenue 8 at 11.22pm.

A 28-year-old man was injured after an accident involving his motorcycle and an SBS Transit bus in Ang Mo Kio on Wednesday night.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 and Avenue 8 at 11.22pm.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The 59-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations, according to the police.

The Straits Times understands that there was one passenger on board bus service 162M when the accident occurred. The passenger was not injured.

Mrs Grace Wu, vice-president of customer experience and communications at SBS Transit, said: “Our topmost priority is on the well-being of the motorcyclist and we are in touch with his next-of-kin to extend care, support and assistance as best as we can.”