Motorcyclist in Selangor yanks S'porean woman to the ground by her gold chain

The woman was pulled along for a short distance before she fell on her face.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM TIKTOK VIDEO
Elaine Lee
Apr 19, 2023 09:19 pm

A senior Singaporean woman was injured in an attempted snatch theft by a motorcyclist who tried to grab her gold jewellery in the Malaysian state of Selangor on Tuesday.

The TikTok video, which unfolded the event, has since gone viral.

In the video, a couple is seen strolling through a carpark at 10.45am when a stationary motorcyclist behind them began riding stealthily towards them and made a grab for a gold chain around the woman’s neck.

The woman was pulled along for a short distance before she fell on her face.

Her husband rushed over immediately to help her up.

In a statement by the Malaysian police, Gombak police chief Zainal Mohamed Mohamed confirmed the incident.

He said the victim of the crime was a 64-year-old Singaporean woman who was walking with her husband when the attack took place along Jalan SBC1 in Taman Batu Caves.

“The assailant was unsuccessful as the chain snapped and fell to the ground,” said Mr Zainal. The suspect fled the scene.

“The woman sustained light injuries to her knee and right hand. Efforts are under way to track down the suspect,” he added.

