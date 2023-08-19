Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident along KPE; driver assisting with investigations

The rider was flung off his motorcycle after it hit the back of a white car that was changing lanes.

A 29-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to hospital after an accident involving his motorbike and a car along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Friday morning.

The accident happened at about 8.50am, just before the entrance of a tunnel along the KPE towards the East Coast Parkway after Tampines Road, said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

In a video posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante, the motorcycle is seen travelling at high speed on a rainy day.

The rider is flung off his motorcycle after it hits the back of a white car that is changing lanes. Both man and machine skid along the expressway as other vehicles slow down to avoid hitting them.

The motorcyclist was later taken to Changi General Hospital, and a 27-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.