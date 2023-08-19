 Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident along KPE; driver assisting with investigations, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident along KPE; driver assisting with investigations

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident along KPE; driver assisting with investigations
The rider was flung off his motorcycle after it hit the back of a white car that was changing lanes.PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Elaine Lee
Aug 19, 2023 09:57 pm

A 29-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to hospital after an accident involving his motorbike and a car along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Friday morning.

The accident happened at about 8.50am, just before the entrance of a tunnel along the KPE towards the East Coast Parkway after Tampines Road, said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

In a video posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante, the motorcycle is seen travelling at high speed on a rainy day.

The rider is flung off his motorcycle after it hits the back of a white car that is changing lanes. Both man and machine skid along the expressway as other vehicles slow down to avoid hitting them.

The motorcyclist was later taken to Changi General Hospital, and a 27-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

18aug2023 0852hrs kpe #SMP25R fiat bravo hit by motorcyclist while changing lane quoted Can’t really see the number plates due to rain. Posting as evidence for the motorcyclist. White car do sudden lane change causing accident (motorbike also quite fast, probably due to rain wanna get into tunnel). KPE towards ECP just before airport road exit going into tunnel. Hope the rider is ok. Saw some people helping out.

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Thursday, August 17, 2023

SingaporeACCIDENTS - TRAFFICpoliceSCDF