 Motorcyclist taken to hospital after skidding across two lanes in accident on AYE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after skidding across two lanes in accident on AYE

The police were alerted to the accident at about 4.20pm on Aug 5.PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM SGRV FRONT MAN/FACEBOOK
Sarah Koh
Aug 07, 2023 05:09 am

A 31-year-old motorcyclist who skidded across two lanes after being involved in an accident with a car was taken to hospital on Saturday.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 4.20pm on Saturday.

The accident occurred along the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards the Marina Coastal Expressway, near the Keppel Road exit.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to hospital, and investigations are ongoing, said the police.

Footage of the accident shared by Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows the motorcyclist riding along the expressway beside a white Mercedes.

Both vehicles could not be seen on camera for a brief moment but immediately after that, the motorcyclist is thrown off his bike and he skids across two lanes, along with his motorcycle, before rolling into the bushes on the roadside.

Singapore

Man extricated from lorry after collision with tipper truck

The Mercedes is then seen stopping on the side of the expressway.

 

5aug2023 1615hrs aye #SKH531L mercedes gla180 cut off & took out ktm superduke r #FBB6161U by driving over chevron markings

Posted by SGRV FRONT MAN on Saturday, August 5, 2023

