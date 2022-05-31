M'sian cashier uses social media to track driver of S'pore car who 'diesel-ed and dash'

A petrol station in Bukit Indah, Johor Bahru, is on the hunt for the driver of a Singapore car who allegedly refuelled his vehicle and drove off without making payment.

The petrol station has since released an image of the vehicle taken from security camera footage, along with the message: “Notice to SNA1951S car owners. Please come back to the station to make payment of outstanding bills. TQ.”

According to carbuyer.com.sg, the cashier at the petrol station rather savvily ran a check on OneMotoring’s website using the vehicle’s licence plate (SNA 9151 S), and learnt that the car is a Kia Sorento Diesel.

As it turns out, the driver in question refuelled with diesel at the station.

It was not stated when exactly the incident took place.

Currently, diesel prices in Malaysia are at RM2.15 (S$0.67) per litre, compared with Caltex Singapore’s $3.030 (as of May 25) per litre.

C’mon man, drive back there and pay for the pump.