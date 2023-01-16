M'sian man travelling to S'pore killed in accident, wife seeks witnesses to prove his innocence

A family is seeking witnesses to a traffic accident at Taman Ungku Tun Aminah in Johor Bahru that led to the death of a 49-year-old Malaysian man.

The man, Huang Yusheng, who worked as an electrical technician in Singapore, was riding his motorcycle on Jan 9, when he met with an accident.

He was commuting from Malaysia to Singapore for work when he collided with a car at an intersection at Jalan Tun Fatimah between 6am and 6:40am.

His family is hoping witnesses will come forward after it was revealed that closed-circuit television at the scene did not record the incident.

According to China Press, preliminary investigations by Johor Bahru North Police District revealed that the deceased had beaten a traffic light in the lead-up to the accident.

A police spokesman said Huang was knocked down at the intersection by a car coming from the left. He then slid and crashed into another car that was stopped at the traffic light on the opposite side of the street.

The police added, however, that close-circuit television at the location was not working at the time, and they are appealing to the public to assist them in the case.

The wife of the deceased told China Press that her husband died from injuries to his head and chest.

She said Huang was a good man and the main breadwinner of a family with three children.

She also defended her husband, adding that he was patient on the road and never once ran a red light.

She hopes that footage will be able to absolve her husband of wrongdoing in the matter.