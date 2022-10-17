Muslim vet hopes to foster better appreciation of dogs

Though she has been a veterinarian for 13 years, people around her still suggest that she change her job.

But Dr Salehatul Khuzaimah Mohamad Ali, who is Malay-muslim, wants to change people’s misconceptions.

The animal lover – better known as Dr. Ima on her TikTok channel where she has more than 270,000 followers – said the stigma against dogs is her biggest challenge at work.

She said there is a tendency for people who are afraid of dogs, or who associate them with being haram (not permissible), to harm dogs.

She shared this in a TikTok video, where she shows news reports of intentional dog abuse.

Growing up, she was taught that touching or having dogs is forbidden. And if not for her field of work, she would likely still carry this misconception, admits Dr Khuzaimah.

"I get a lot of criticism just because I'm handling dogs," said the 37-year-old who runs a clinic in Selangor, Malaysia.

As explained by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), touching dogs is not against Islamic law, and is not a sin.

However, any area that comes into contact with a dog's saliva will have to be cleansed seven times – once with water mixed with earth (soil), and six times with clean water. This cleansing method is referred to as sertu.

In an interview with Free Malaysia Today, Khuzaimah said the sertu procedure is easy and should not be a deterrent.

She added that it is her duty to care for all creatures not only because she is a vet, but because they are lives created by Allah.

“Both dogs and pigs are also creatures created by God… but the stigma and the mentality of our society, especially with the Malay Muslims, against dogs and pigs is so negative that this often leads to the mistreatment of both animals,” she told Focus Malaysia.

"Not everyone can understand what I actually try to fight for," says Khuzaimah.

In her videos, she shares about the interesting animal patients she sees at work, while debunking myths and misinformation about pet care and animals.

When it comes to canines, Khuzaimah says there is much to do to improve awareness and education on the overpopulation of stray dogs.

"I just hope that in the future we have more Muslim vets that can fight for animal welfare," said Khuzaimah.