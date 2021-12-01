Najib and Rosmah meet newborn grandson in Singapore

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor are in Singapore to meet their newborn grandson who was born on Nov 1.

The couple's daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib shared photos of the family reunion in an Instagram post on Monday (Nov 29).

She wrote: "Because love conquers all. #firstmeeting between baby Aidan Najib and Atok Bossku."

"Atok" is Malay for grandfather, while "Bossku" is a nickname Malaysians gave to her 68-year-old father.

Nooryana's brother Norashman Najib also shared photos after finally being reunited with his beloved sister.

Norashman Najib reunited with his sister Nooryana Najwa Najib. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

He had travelled to Singapore together with his father.

Last year, the former premier was sentenced to 12 years' jail and fined RM210 million ($68.1 million) after he was found guilty of multiple offences relating to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Najib had appealed the verdict and is out on bail. He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Malaysia's Court of Appeal will deliver the verdict on Dec 8.