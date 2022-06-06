National helpline launched to help seniors in need in real time

Through the helpline, senior volunteers respond to emergency calls and also provide support services.

To help seniors in need, a new national helpline which provides real-time assistance five days a week was launched on Monday (June 6).

Manned by trained senior volunteers, the Aces Care HelpLife helpline ( 67976797) was launched at Teck Ghee Community Club by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. It will be accessible every Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

The helpline was first initiated in October last year by charity Aces Care and social enterprise Octopus8 in response to a growing need for assisting seniors who were isolated and distressed during the pandemic.

Manned with volunteers from the Teck Ghee Constituency, this helpline is set to expand to other areas as more volunteers from other constituencies are recruited and trained.

Through the helpline, senior volunteers respond to emergency calls and also provide support services such as helping seniors order food online and helping them book or reschedule their medical appointments.

They also provide counselling services for seniors in distress.