NDP 2022 kicks off at the Marina Bay floating platform in front of 25,000 spectators

The Float @ Marina Bay has nearly been filled to capacity with eager spectators ahead of this year's National Day Parade (NDP).

This year's parade - themed Stronger Together, Majulah! - celebrates Singapore's 57th birthday and is the first since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic to take place in front of a crowd not limited by public health safety measures.

The culmination of months of training and rehearsals, the Aug 9 bash will feature thousands of parade participants as well as show performers - significantly more than the NDPs in 2021 and 2020.

Since 4pm on Tuesday (Aug 9), fully vaccinated audience members have been streaming into The Float, going through security measures such as metal detectors and X-ray machines.

The 25,000-strong crowd at the platform - which is hosting its final parade before being redeveloped into the NS Square - is mostly a sea of red and white.Many spectators were seen rummaging through their NDP packs, filled with anticipation for the event to start.

The crowd has been kept entertained by hosts comedian Rishi Budhrani, actress Siti Khalijah and radio personalities Joakim Gomez and Sonia Chew.

Previously, at one of the previews of the parade, the 37-year-old Budrani told The Straits Times had said in an interview that he was not feeling any pressure and paid tribute to the crew and his fellow artistes.

Following the arrival of Members of Parliament and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, the Float@Marina was treated to a crowd favourite - the Red Lions free-fall jump.

There were audible ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ as the 10 commandos jumped out of a C-130 aircraft and deployed their parachutes, although one of them suffered a rough landing and was stretchered off. The audience was later told that his condition was stable.

The ninth to make the jump was Second Warrant Officer Shirley Ng. The fourth-time NDP participant had told ST previously that she had joined the parachuting team to overcome her fear of heights.

She overcame her fear by focusing more on the training and execution, and applying the skills learnt.

People in the stands were on their feet for the arrival of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Float.

In his National Day message on Monday, he said the Republic has to look to the long term, beyond addressing immediate issues such as inflation and the cost of living.

About 2,000 participants from 37 virtual and physical marching contingents have lined up for this year’s parade and ceremony segment.

Titled ‘Strength of Our Nation’ and together with the Total Defence Display, the segment saw the return of youth, social and economic contingents, with Lieutenant Colonel (LTC)(NS) Desmond Fu commanding the parade.

The four Guard of Honour contingents, each comprising 72 personnel, are from the 1st Commando Battalion, Naval Diving Unit, Air Power Generation Command and Home Team Academy.

The first part of the Total Defence Display, which is titled ‘Defending Our Country’, took place moments before the parade lined up - this was the first time the display was seen at the NDP since 2017.

Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) F-16 fighter aircrafts performed aerobatic manoeuvres over and around the Marina Bay area, and naval divers jumped off a helicopter into the waters of the Marina Bay.

The helicopter is RSAF’s new Chinook helicopter - the CH-47F - which is taking part in this event for the first time.

President Halimah Yacob has arrived at the floating platform to attend her fifth NDP as the head of state.

This was followed by a salute to all national servicemen to mark 55 years of national service this year.

Servicemen in the audience were asked to stand and there was also a tribute video played, featuring various national servicemen reflecting on their experience in uniform.

Audience members witnessed a live demonstration of a hostage rescue demonstration from a ‘hijacked’ bus during the second part of the Total Defence Display, named ‘Securing Singapore Together’.

Special Forces from the Singapore Armed Forces’ Special Operations Task Force were on hand to rescue the hostages, as part of a display meant to showcase of Singapore’s inter-agency response to a range of peacetime contingency scenarios such as firefighting, first aid and counter-terrorism operations.

Among the vehicles on display were the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s Light Fire Attack Vehicle, also known as the Red Rhino, and the Singapore Police Force’s next-generation fast response cars.

With the parade’s end marking the halfway point of this year’s NDP celebration, the show segment began.

‘The Story of Us’, as the show is called this year, was kicked off with ‘This Is The Life’ - a performance by students from the Halls of National University of Singapore and youth volunteers from TOUCH Community Services.

This year’s show segment is directed by veteran actor Adrian Pang. The 56-year-old co-founder of local theatre company Pangdemonium called himself a bit of a “wild card” as creative director due to his independent streak.

He added that the challenge this year was to celebrate Singapore’s birthday in a way that acknowledges the hardship of the last two years, while still illuminating the future with a sense of hope and optimism.