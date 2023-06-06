NDP rehearsals to affect 5 bus services

The National Day Parade will be held at the Padang in 2023.

Five bus services will be affected by the National Day Parade (NDP) 2023 Combined Rehearsals on the last three Saturdays of this month – June 10, 17 and 24.

SMRT said in a release on Tuesday that bus services 61, 75, 960, 960e and 961, will skip some bus stops in Beach Road, Bras Basah Road, Esplanade Drive, Fullerton Road, North Bridge Road, Parliament Place, Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard and Robinson Road.

Apart from the skipped stops, the routes of these bus services will remain unchanged.

Some bus stops will be skipped for the entire day, while other stops will be skipped from 8am to 11.59pm, 1pm to 8pm, or 1pm to 3pm and 6.30pm to 8pm.

Passengers are advised to plan their routes in view of the affected bus services.

For more information on integrated public transport services, members of the public may contact the TransitLink hotline at 1800-225-5663.