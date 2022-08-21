NDR 2022: Govt will repeal Section 377A, decriminalise sex between men

The Government will continue to uphold and reinforce the importance of marriage between a man and a women through national policies.

Singapore will repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday (Aug 21), confirming months of speculation that the Government might move on the law criminalising sex between men which has been a lightning rod for polarisation.

But he said the Government would continue to uphold and reinforce the importance of marriage between a man and a women through national policies, acknowledging that most Singaporeans would like to keep society that way.

Explaining the rationale for repeal, he noted that there is a significant risk of the law being struck down by judges in future legal challenges, and it would be unwise to ignore this and do nothing.

Societal attitudes towards gay people have also "shifted appreciably" and it is timely to consider again whether sex between men in private should be a criminal offence, he added.

"We need to find the right way to reconcile and accommodate both the traditional mores of our society, and the aspiration of gay Singaporeans to be respected and accepted," he said.

"I believe (repeal) is the right thing to do, and something that most Singaporeans will now accept. This will bring the law into line with current social mores, and I hope, provide some relief to gay Singaporeans."

His announcement at the National Day Rally comes months after the Court of Appeal ruled in February this year that Section 377A of the Penal Code was unenforceable in its entirety. Following the judgment, Cabinet ministers held extensive consultations with religious leaders, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) groups as well as regular Singaporeans on the best way to deal with the law.

The court, led by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, ruled that Section 377A would remain on the books, but cannot be used to criminalise gay sex - going further than the Government's earlier promises that the law would not be proactively enforced on consensual sex between men.

On Sunday, PM Lee said that following this judgement, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam and Attorney-General Lucien Wong had advised the Government that in a future court challenge, there is a significant risk of the law being struck down on the grounds that it breaches Article 12 of the Constitution - the Equal Protection provision.

When the House debated amendments to the Penal Code in 2007, then Nominated MP Siew Kum Hong had filed a citizen's petition to repeal Section 377A, sparking a passionate debate on the topic with fierce arguments from both sides.

PM Lee had argued then that it was better to accept the legal untidiness and ambiguity of keeping the law on the books, while not proactively enforcing it to "maintain a balance, to uphold a stable society with traditional heterosexual family values, but with space for homosexuals to live their lives and to contribute to the society".

It would have been too divisive to force the issue then, he said on Sunday.

PM Lee noted that Section 377A was originally introduced in the 1930s by the British colonial government, and reflects moral attitudes and social norms that prevailed back then.

He said over time, homosexuality has become better understood scientifically and medically, resulting in greater acceptance of gay people for who they are instead of being shunned and stigmatised. This has been so in Singapore and many other societies, he added.

Many countries with similar laws have since repealed them including several Asian countries, he added.

"It is timely to ask ourselves again the fundamental question: should sex between men in private be a criminal offence?" he said, noting that it is a sensitive issue that needs to be resolved.

"Like every human society, we also have gay people in our midst. They are our fellow Singaporeans. They are our colleagues, our friends, our family members. They too want to live their own lives, participate in our community, and contribute fully to Singapore," he added.

He acknowledged that Singaporeans still have differing views on whether homosexuality is right or wrong, but said most people accept that a person's sexual orientation and behaviour is a private and personal matter, and that sex between men should not be a criminal offence.

Even among those who want to retain Section 377A, most do not want to see it being actively enforced, he said. From the national point of view, private sexual behaviour between consenting adults also does not raise any law-and-order issue, he added.

"There is no justification to prosecute people for it, nor to make it a crime," he said.

The months-long government review on what to do with the law had attracted pushback from religious groups and conservative Singaporeans, who have raised concerns that it could pave the way for LGBT activists to push for marriage equality.

Addressing these concerns, PM Lee said Singapore remains a traditional society, with conservative social values, where marriage should be between a man and a woman, children should be born and raised within such families, and the traditional family should form the basic building block of society.

"Most Singaporeans would like to keep our society like this. This is the Government's position too," he said. "We have upheld and reinforced the importance of families through many national policies, and we will continue to do so."