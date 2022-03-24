Neighbour heard loud commotion, followed by a 'bang'

Property agent Hasenah Nizar was heading to the ground floor of her housing block at about 4.10pm yesterday when she heard a loud commotion that lasted about five to 10 minutes.

"I heard a man's voice, loud shouting noises and banging noises, like people throwing things around, before it ended with a 'bang' - like a gunshot," said the 60-year-old.

This was followed by the sound of someone crying, said Ms Hasenah, who lives on the seventh floor of a Housing Board block of flats at 33 Bendemeer Road, where a man was fatally shot by police on the sixth floor yesterday afternoon.

The 64-year-old man, who was wielding a knife, was shot dead following a confrontation with police officers at a sixth-floor unit.

Police said last night that he did not comply with instructions to drop the weapon despite repeated warnings, and continued to advance on the officers even after they fired three taser shots at him.

When The Straits Times reached the scene at about 9.30pm, a police cordon had been put up outside the flat. Fourteen police officers were in the vicinity, with some stationed at the lift lobby and others moving in and out of the flat.

A seventh-floor resident, Mr Mahadi Ibrahim, 43, who is unemployed, said that he was awakened by a loud bang, presumably the gunshot.

The loud noise prompted another resident, cleaner Ng Meng Hua, 59, to open his door, and he saw six police officers outside his neighbour's flat on the sixth floor.

Mr Ng, who has been living at Block 33 for five decades, said the man who was shot had been his neighbour for at least a decade. He said that while they would exchange greetings when they met, the man mostly kept to himself.

"Once in a while, I'd see some of his friends coming to his flat," he said in Mandarin. "His door was closed most of the time."

Another resident, who declined to be named, said the man lived alone and had a younger brother who visited him occasionally.