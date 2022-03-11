 Neighbour from hell: Woman drips urine from mop onto man's shoe rack, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Neighbour from hell: Woman drips urine from mop onto man's shoe rack

Neighbour from hell: Woman drips urine from mop onto man's shoe rack
Mar 11, 2022 04:59 pm

Upset that her next-door neighbour placed a shoe rack along the common corridor, an elderly woman drizzled urine all over the neighbour’s shoes.

According to Mothership.sg, the woman has been allegedly harassing her neighbour since 2021.

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told Mothership the dispute began when he placed a shoe rack outside his unit – a HDB flat in Bukit Panjang.

He said the woman was against him doing so, saying it was "her territory".

Since then, the woman would throw his things away and dirty the walkway.

"Almost every day, she will do something stupid. She threw our flower pots, threw our broom and dust pan, put her old junk from her house outside our unit, threw our delivery bags, and left her bags of rubbish outside our unit," he said.

Man's flat infested with cockroaches, which sneak into neighbours' homes
Singapore

Man's flat infested with cockroaches from hoarding

Related Stories

Bloodstained tissues and ART kit thrown down Ang Mo Kio block

Single mother says neighbour has harassed her with vulgar words and pulled down his shorts

Neighbours band together to decorate Bishan block for Chinese New Year

The victim shared closed-circuit television footage of the woman being a nuisance in various ways. 

One footage shows her dumping a toddler’s bicycle at the victim's doorstep, while another shows her knocking over the man’s items.

Bukit Panjang neighbour 1
Bukit Panjang neighbour 2

 

What takes the cake, though, is footage of her “mopping” the man’s windows and later dripping liquid from the mop over the man’s shoe rack and footwear.

Bukit Panjang neighbour 3
Bukit Panjang neighbour 4

The victim said the smell clearly indicated that the liquid was urine.

He added that he has since lodged a police report, and the case has been referred to the Housing Board.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

neighboursBukit PanjangHARASSMENTpolicehdb