Netizens diss S'porean in Canada for his 'accent'

There seems to be a breed of Singaporeans who become “ang moh” almost overnight after studying or living in a Western country for a short while.

They dress differently, walk differently and most obviously, talk differently. They roll their “Rs” and ar–ti-cu-late every syllable in an awkward attempt to sound American or British.

But it’s hard to tell if this one man in Canada was doing the same.

He was recently interviewed by CanPR, a Canadian immigration assistance app.

They posted a TikTok video on July 22 asking the man, who said he was from Singapore, what he liked about Canada.

He said, “We have more space here (in Canada). Like, more chill. Like more balance in life.”

The man, who is studying commerce in York University, said that “everything is too fast-paced” in Asia.

When asked what he would recommend to someone coming from Asia to Canada, he replied: "Just come here and experience the Western side of working experience (sic). It's different."

But he did call Asia a “country” - something commenters caught. Some netizens also did not like what they thought was a put-on accent.

One comment said, “Omg his accent cmi (cannot make it).”

“Why must talk until like that?” asked another netizen fully utilising Singlish.

Some could not tell what accent he was speaking in.

“What kind of accent is that?” said one commenter.

But some netizens defended him saying that he was probably just code-switching, which refers to alternating between languages or dialects.

“Y’all hating on his accent doesn’t know what code switching is,” said one user.

Many said he was simply trying to speak clearly so that the interviewer understood him.

“I don’t know why he’s getting so much hate for his accent? Nothing wrong with being well-spoken and eloquent,” commented one.

Yes, especially when you’re put in the spotlight for your views on world cultures on the street by a stranger with a camera.