Nets-related services restored after ‘intermittent connectivity issue’ during lunch hour

Nets-related services have been restored after being disrupted for about an hour on Friday afternoon.

In a Facebook post at 12.25pm, Nets announced that its Nets QR and eNets were facing “intermittent connectivity issues”.

Netizens commented on social media that they were facing inconveniences during lunch hour due to the outage and were not able to make transactions.

At around 1.30pm, Nets updated on its Facebook page that Nets QR and eNets have been restored.

DBS announced at 12.45pm that its “Nets-related services, including Nets QR Scan & Pay are currently unavailable”.

The bank said its customers can continue to use their DBS/POSB credit and debit cards, as well as PayNow, to make payments.

At 1.44pm, the bank posted that as of 1.20pm, Nets-related services have returned to normal.

As at 1.50pm, there were 157 reports about the problems facing DBS banking services on DownDetector, a site which monitors and tracks realtime outages.

The Straits Times has contacted Nets and DBS for comment.