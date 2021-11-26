New cases down to 1,275; weekly infection growth rate dips to 0.72

Singapore reported 1,275 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, down from 2,079 on Wednesday.

The weekly infection growth rate stood at 0.72, down from 0.75 on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

This is the 13th consecutive day the growth rate has been below 1.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before.

A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 56.8 per cent yesterday, up from 56.1 per cent on Wednesday.

Three people aged between 69 and 74 years died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, it added, without giving further details.

The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 681.

The new infections comprised 1,228 cases in the community, 31 from migrant worker dormitories and 16 imported cases.

There are also 55 people who are critically ill and intubated in the ICUs, which means they need ventilators to help them breathe.

Among the clusters under close monitoring is one at Society for the Aged Sick in Hougang where two new cases were detected, bringing the count there to 27.

NURSING HOMES

They comprise three staff members and 24 residents.

Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home in Lengkok Bahru had one new case, bringing the total number of cases there to 33. They comprise a staff member and 32 residents.

Econ Healthcare Nursing Home in Chai Chee had one new case, bringing the total number to 36. They comprise a staff member and 35 residents. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

1,275 New cases

1,259 In community, dormitories

16 Imported

681 Total deaths

1,251 In hospitals

258,785 Total cases