Singapore

New Covid-19 cases more than double from previous day, but severe cases remain low

The spike, while largely driven by the XBB variant, is seeing low severe cases, said MOH. PHOTO: ST FILE
Lee Li Ying
Oct 11, 2022 10:15 pm

There were 11,732 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, more than doubling from the 4,719 new local cases the day before.

The spike, while largely driven by the XBB variant, is seeing low severe cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH is also initiating POFMA action against rumours circulating via WhatsApp that Singapore is having a rapid and large increase in cases with severe illness and deaths due to the circulating XBB strain.

While the post-weekend spike today is driven by the XBB strain, MOH said that "the number of severe cases has remained relatively low. This is very likely due to the resilience built up through vaccination and previous waves of infection."

MOH added the large majority of patients continue to report mild symptoms such as sore throat or slight fever, especially if they have been vaccinated.

There were 11 ICU cases and 50 who need oxygen supplementation - a figure MOH said is "just slightly higher than the level observed in the past few months."

There is usually a spike in case numbers on Tuesdays, due to people socialising over the weekend.
Singapore

Singapore records 6,888 new Covid-19 cases

In comparison, at the peak of the previous Delta 171 were warded and 308 needed oxygen supplementation, while during the height of the Omicron wave 54 were warded in ICU) and 242 needed oxygen supplementation.

