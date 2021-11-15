New Covid-19 measures: 6 things you need to know

New measures include being able to dine in in groups of up to five at hawker centres for people from the same household.

1. Dining at hawker centres, coffee shops

Fully vaccinated people from the same household will be able to dine in groups of up to five at hawker centres from end November.

Otherwise, the prevailing group size of two will apply.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the National Environment Agency (NEA) have been engaging the Hawkers' Associations and Town Councils to help hawker centres put in place access control and checking systems.

The first group of hawker centres should have these measures ready by the end of this month, with the remaining to follow soon after.

2. New, cheaper self-test kits

The Health Sciences Authority has authorised the Flowflex antigen rapid test (ART) kit on for self-test use, bringing the number of approved ART kits to nine.

Two other ART kits have also been approved to undergo the Pandemic Special Access Route registration.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said he expects these kits to be priced significantly below the current prices of ART kits, which are about $10.

He said they can hopefully be below $5 for each test, depending on commercial decisions.

3. New vaccination-differentiated regulations

MOH will pilot a new protocol, dubbed Vaccination Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS) + Test, to allow fully-vaccinated individuals to do a test before participating in an expanded list of activities.

The test results, by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or ART, must be reflected on TraceTogether, or performed or supervised by the event organiser or venue operator.

Upcoming events that will be included in the coming months are JJ Lin's two-day charity live concert "After the Rain" and a ONE Championship martial arts event.

4. Vaccines for children

MOH has signed a new supply agreement with Pfizer, which includes the delivery of paediatric vaccines.

Singapore's own children vaccination trial is also making progress, said Mr Ong.

KK Women's and Children's Hospital is overseeing the trial and plans to start recruitment of the first batch of participants between five and 11 years old.

5. More countries added to Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangement

Singapore intends to launch VTLs with India and Indonesia from Nov 29, and with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Dec 6.

Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) applications for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders will start on Nov 22 for travellers from India and Indonesia, and Nov 29 for travellers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Returning Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents who are fully vaccinated will not need to apply for VTP in order to make use of the VTLs for travel.