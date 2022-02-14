 New Covid-19 treatment facility for children, elderly to help hospitals manage amid Omicron wave, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
New Covid-19 treatment facility for children, elderly to help hospitals manage amid Omicron wave

The new Covid-19 treatment facility at the Singapore Expo features a lot of automation and technology, including robots that enable doctors and nurses to conduct teleconsultations with patients.PHOTO: ONG YE KUNG/FACEBOOK
Adeline Tan
Feb 14, 2022 11:57 am

A new Covid-19 treatment facility (CTF) at the Singapore Expo for children and the elderly started on Monday (Feb 14) to help hospitals care for the most vulnerable Covid-19 patients amid a steep Omicron wave.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the new facility located in Singapore Expo's Hall 9 has about 600 beds for children and their caregivers, as well as 224 beds for the elderly.

Mr Ong said: "As the Omicron variant is more likely to infect children than the Delta variant, this new facility will complement our hospitals in providing care to paediatric patients should they need to be hospitalised.

"The best defence is still to get our children vaccinated."

Children aged five to 11 currently have the highest rate of Covid-19 infection here, with an infection rate of about 67 per 100,000 population.

Those aged 12 to 19 have the next highest infection rate, at about 55 per 100,000.

While several countries are seeing more children hospitalised, the general consensus among experts is that infected children do not fall severely ill.
In a video along with his Facebook post, Mr Ong also said that the new CTF features a lot of automation and technology.

For example, it has a robot to deliver and collect linen, as well as to perform misting and disinfection.

The new CTF also has more family rooms and a spacious exercise area. A family room featured in his post showed double beds, cutlery for children, toys and colouring materials.

Mr Ong said Singapore has made good progress in ramping up capacity. With the new facility, Singapore now has about 4,500 CTF beds.

The Singapore Expo, which can house more than 2,500 beds, is the largest CTF here.

The newest CTF joins the existing ones in Halls 7, 8 and 10, which were previously set up to help Singapore manage the Delta wave.

Mr Ong also thanked various partners, such as The Ascott Limited, Constellar Holdings, Raffles Medical Group, Surbana Jurong and Temasek, for working with the Ministry of Health.

 

The newest COVID-19 Treatment Facility (#CTF) at EXPO Hall 9 starts operation today. Designed to take care of the most...

Posted by Ong Ye Kung on Sunday, February 13, 2022
