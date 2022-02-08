New local Covid-19 cases rises to 12,791 in S'pore; 1,194 in hospital

Singapore has recorded a total of 418,640 Covid-19 cases as at Feb 8, 2022.

The total number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore rose to 12,791 on Tuesday (Feb 8), up from 7,629 the day before.

There were 29 more patients hospitalised with Covid-19, bringing the number to 1,194, up from 1,165 on Monday, said the Ministry of Health in its daily update.

This is the fourth day in a row hospitalisation numbers have crossed the 1,000 mark.

On Tuesday, there were 2,753 new local cases detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Another 10,038 cases were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

Of the hospitalised cases, 23 people were in the intensive care unit, down from 26 on Monday.

The number who required oxygen support fell slightly to 107, from 109 on Monday.

There were 220 new imported cases, with 193 detected through PCR tests and 27 through ART.

Three people died of Covid-19, MOH said.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate was at 1.69, up from 1.52 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

As at Tuesday, Singapore has recorded 418,640 Covid-19 cases, with 877 deaths.

Ninety-three per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 61 per cent of the total population have received the vaccine booster shot.