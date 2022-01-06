New reusable masks from Temasek Foundation can be collected from Jan 10

The MaskPure AIR+ mask provides proven protection for everyday use, and is available in size M (left) and L (right) sizes.

Temasek Foundation will offer every resident in Singapore a reusable mask in its sixth distribution exercise to protect residents against Covid-19.

It said on Thursday (Jan 6) that the MaskPure AIR+ mask can be collected from 10am on Monday (Jan 10) to 11.59pm on Jan 23 at #StayMasked vending machines.

Almost 1,000 can be found in community centres and clubs, Residents' Committee centres, select bus interchanges, select migrant worker recreation centres, Plaza Singapura and Temasek Shophouse near Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

The public can refer to stayprepared.sg/locate for machine locations and stock availability.

Residents must bring along their government-issued IDs for barcode scanning or manually key in their identification numbers at any of the machines.

The foundation said the anti-microbial mask has an N95 filtration middle layer with a particle filtration efficiency of more than 95 per cent, which can be maintained for up to 30 weeks when rinsed weekly.

The masks, designed by ST Engineering, are more breathable than standard N95 filters and remain breathable even after repeated rinsing.

Each resident can order up to five additional masks per mask type online from 10am on Jan 10 to 11.59pm on Jan 22 at stayprepared.sg/buymasks at $13 each, subject to availability.

The two sizes - medium and large - are for all adults and some older teenagers.

Temasek Foundation noted that sizing is different from previous free masks and urged residents to check their mask size at stayprepared.sg/sizing-guide before heading to the machines to collect or order more.

Reusable masks from Livinguard were previously distributed last March.

"Residents are reminded that they must have authorisation to collect masks on behalf of another individual," said the foundation, adding that it is a crime to misuse another individual's ID number to falsely represent such authorisation.

For more information on the initiative and upcoming distributions, it said the public may follow the foundation on Facebook or visit https://stayprepared.sg/masks

Inquiries may be made through its hotline on 1800-738-2000 from 9am to 9pm daily between Jan 6 and Jan 23, except public holidays.

Inquiries or feedback can be e-mailed to staymasked@temasekfoundation.org.sg, directed to virtual bots on Telegram (@TemasekFoundationBot) or via WhatsApp, activated by sending "hello" to 8484 -6309.