New scam? Man pretends to be hit by car along Serangoon North

A man was caught on camera throwing himself out in front of an oncoming car before falling onto the ground even though the vehicle did not hit him.

What a dramatic accident — except that there was no collision involved.

The video of the "accident" has been circulating online since Wednesday (Sept 28).

The incident reportedly occurred along Serangoon North Avenue 5 on Monday evening.

In the video, the pedestrian was seen flinging himself onto the road in an exaggerated tumble.

However, the driver, who captured the video, had honked and stopped in time with some distance from the man. She could be heard saying, "What are you doing?"

It is unclear what the man replied, but he continued to sit on the road.

Many netizens called the incident a "100% insurance scam" and sarcastic comments, such as "drama king" and "give the man an Oscar", were made about the man's acting.

Several also urged the driver to make a police report.

Well, the man won't be winning any lead roles soon, but perhaps he can consider a career as a stuntsman.