New school year in 2023 to begin from Jan 3, with staggered starts for Primary 1, K1 and other students

The staggered arrangement was introduced to protect the school community during the Covid-19 pandemic.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Oct 19, 2022 03:38 pm

Kindergarten 1 and Primary 1 pupils in primary schools and Ministry of Education (MOE) Kindergartens will start the new school year on Jan 3, 2023.

As for kindergarten 2 and Primary 2 to Primary 6 pupils, they will report to school on Jan 4, just like they did in 2021 and 2022, MOE said in a statement on Wednesday.

The staggered arrangement was introduced to protect the school community during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it has helped younger pupils ease into their new school environment on the first school day, and will continue, MOE added.

Secondary schools will also reopen on Jan 3, while junior colleges (JCs) and Millennia Institute (MI) will start on Jan 9.

