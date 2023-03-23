Nightly tarawih prayers return to HDB void decks for the first time since 2019

Tarawih prayers being carried out at the void deck of Block 450 in Tampines Street 42 on Thursday. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Nightly congregational tarawih prayers have resumed at void decks across the Republic for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Muslims here began fasting for the month of Ramadan on Thursday, with the prayers beginning from Wednesday night.

The special prayers, which Muslims perform only during Ramadan, are held mainly at mosques. Spaces at the void decks of Housing Board blocks have also served as locations for more than 30 years, but this practice was halted from 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) issued a guidebook with instructions on how Muslims could perform tarawih prayers at home.

In 2021 and 2022, mosques welcomed back worshippers for the prayers but at limited capacities.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said several qaryah, or community groups, had been given the green light to hold the congregational prayers at void decks during the fasting month.

Many had expressed their wish to do so, he said.

“I am glad that after discussions with Muis, we have come to an understanding, and Muis has been able to allow many qaryah groups to proceed with their original plans,” said PM Lee.

He wished all Muslims a “blessed and meaningful Ramadan”, and urged non-Muslims to participate in breaking fast with their Muslim friends and visit the Ramadan bazaars during the festive season.

Muis had announced earlier in March that tarawih prayers would be conducted at all 67 mosques across Singapore, with 10 of them requiring bookings owing to limited space and high demand.

Locations for tarawih prayers at void decks

1. Block 757B Pasir Ris Street 71

2. Block 352 & 353 Tampines Street 33

3. Block 450 Tampines Street 42

4. Block 847 Tampines Street 83

5. Block 15A Marine Terrace

6. Block 60 Marine Drive

7. Link House Block 732 Woodlands Circle

8. Link House Block 872 Woodlands Street 81

9. Block 610 Yishun Street 61

10. Block 563 & 568 Choa Chu Kang Street 52

11. Block 660A Choa Chu Kang Crescent

12. Block 432 Jurong West Street 42

13. Block 530 Jurong West Street 52

14. Block 404 Pandan Gardens